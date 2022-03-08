Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.05 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $69.93 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00104899 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 695,072,844 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

