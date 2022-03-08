TerraUSD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $542.65 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $14.04 billion and approximately $542.65 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008061 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 14,002,580,148 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.