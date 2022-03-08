Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Sells $1,297,673.65 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $19.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $824.40. 26,747,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,705,160. The company has a market capitalization of $827.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $941.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $929.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

