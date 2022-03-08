Thalassa (LON:THAL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.11

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.11 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £4.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.11.

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software services. It offers client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

