The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 5,225 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.
Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,952,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,345. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $67.80 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.21.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.
About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
