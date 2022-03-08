The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 959,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.95% of Brink’s worth $60,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth $2,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 145.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Brink’s stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

