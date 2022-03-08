The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Cut by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,103 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 6.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.20% of Charles Schwab worth $305,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 408.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,001,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,282,000 after buying an additional 1,607,810 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 58.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 185.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. 245,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016,551. The company has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

