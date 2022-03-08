The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CFO Sells $9,597,643.20 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88.

NYSE KO traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.43. 2,029,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,485,376. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.