The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGT. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,223,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 48,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,410. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

