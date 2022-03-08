The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Stock Price Down 12.3%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) dropped 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 8,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 10,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

The Gym Group

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

