The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is FourThought Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of FourThought Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.74. 5,091,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.02. The company has a market cap of $330.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.79 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

