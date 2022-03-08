The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,279. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.52 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.11. The stock has a market cap of $330.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

