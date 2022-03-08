The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Lifted by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

