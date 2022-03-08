The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) to post sales of $222.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.10 million. Macerich reported sales of $190.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $896.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.70 million to $917.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $914.55 million, with estimates ranging from $894.50 million to $934.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAC shares. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Macerich by 19.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 354,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Macerich by 20.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 46,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 846,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -481.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

