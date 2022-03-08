The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 80,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE:PG traded down $6.05 on Tuesday, reaching $146.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,514,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average of $150.92. The stock has a market cap of $355.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

