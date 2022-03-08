The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Raised by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 11.9% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10,195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 43,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 369.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE:PG traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.07. 107,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,225. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $125.32 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $358.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

