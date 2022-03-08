The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Southern by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after buying an additional 907,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Southern by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after buying an additional 574,113 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,295 shares of company stock worth $7,437,558. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

