The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Decreased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,423 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for about 1.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $63.75. 250,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,323. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 231.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

