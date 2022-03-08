The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.67 ($16.53).

UTG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.69) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.25) to GBX 1,220 ($15.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,794.10).

LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,016.50 ($13.32) on Tuesday. The Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,043.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,098.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 15.60 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

The Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.