The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.67 ($16.53).
UTG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.69) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.25) to GBX 1,220 ($15.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,794.10).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 15.60 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.
The Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
