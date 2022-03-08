THEKEY (TKY) Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $7,684.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

