THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

THKLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. THK has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.80.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

