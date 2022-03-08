Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading 25.9% Higher

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) shares traded up 25.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 114,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 200,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. The firm has a market cap of C$202.20 million and a PE ratio of -20.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25.
About Thor Explorations (CVE:THX)
