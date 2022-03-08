Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading 25.9% Higher

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) shares traded up 25.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 114,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 200,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. The firm has a market cap of C$202.20 million and a PE ratio of -20.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

About Thor Explorations (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.