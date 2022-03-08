THORChain Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00010578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $102.30 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.15 or 0.06644779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,373.59 or 0.99624482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046121 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

