ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 25452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ThredUp alerts:

TDUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 540,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 51,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at $99,675,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.