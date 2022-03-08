Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 1,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66.

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

