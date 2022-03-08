TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 6.5%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 12,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 831,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

TMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of $824.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. TimkenSteel’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 85,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TimkenSteel by 121,372.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

