Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $324,384.40 and $6.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

