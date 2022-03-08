TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Cap Reaches $64.13 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $64.13 million and $1.24 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

