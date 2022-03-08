Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.21

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 631422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

