TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $2.23. TMC the metals shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 317,042 shares.

TMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron bought 47,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $94,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 748,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,914.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

