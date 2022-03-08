Tokes Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001813 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

