Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $11.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of TOL stock remained flat at $$49.05 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.37.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $5,393,805 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

