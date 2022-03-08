Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 690,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TORXF. CIBC decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

