Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Shares Down 17.2%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) shares dropped 17.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 230,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 729% from the average daily volume of 27,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Touchstone Exploration from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

