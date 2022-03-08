Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS: TRMLF):

3/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

3/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$69.00 to C$80.00.

3/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

3/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00.

2/4/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.50 to C$62.50.

1/18/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.25 to C$69.00.

1/13/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$77.00.

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 86,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,934. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $43.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.9977 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%.

