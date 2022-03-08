Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$87.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.96.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TOU stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$52.37. 1,671,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,561. The company has a market cap of C$17.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.88. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$22.22 and a 1 year high of C$53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,503.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,871,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$339,767,731.14.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.