TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 48,248 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

