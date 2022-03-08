TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 155,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 4.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of USRT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. 229,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,451. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.