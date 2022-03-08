TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $19.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $19,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. 1,289,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

