TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.76 and its 200 day moving average is $302.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

