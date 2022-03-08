TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.01 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $140.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,237,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,567. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.96.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

