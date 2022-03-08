TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,248 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.72. 500,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,932. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.71 and a 12 month high of $154.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.