TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 279,465 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,248,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

