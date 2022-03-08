TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 30,088 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,088 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 1.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 662,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 386.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 70,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,534,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 754.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. 814,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,874. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

