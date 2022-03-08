TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 51,419 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,419 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after purchasing an additional 766,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $18,554,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,098,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,082. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26.

