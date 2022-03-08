TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Up 6.5%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.56. 18,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,202,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

The firm has a market cap of $552.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 704,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 596,792 shares during the last quarter.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

