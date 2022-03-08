Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hycroft Mining Call Options (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,704 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,009% compared to the typical volume of 95 call options.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of HYMC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,893,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,482. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
