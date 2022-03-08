TradeStars (TSX) Price Hits $0.0988

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $65,540.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.42 or 0.06605684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,410.75 or 1.00430319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00046558 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

