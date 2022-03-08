Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 200,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 213,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £641,335.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile (LON:TRAF)

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in renting of residential property. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

