Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 200,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 213,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £641,335.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.
Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile (LON:TRAF)
