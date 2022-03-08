Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TPAC)

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Pacific Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.